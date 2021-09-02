UF launches group licensing for student-athletes

The Florida Gators and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established group licensing for Florida student-athletes covering all 21 sports. This will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) using Florida’s official trademarks and logos. This puts Florida in the same realm schools like Alabama and Michigan, who are allowing student-athletes to use the school logo in their own endorsement deals.

“The Florida Gators have one of the strongest brands in all of college athletics, and this agreement with The Brandr Group provides great value to our student-athletes in expanding their NIL opportunities,” Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “This is a win for Florida student-athletes and Gators fans, who will be able to represent their favorite players like never before.”

The program allows for the collective use of student-athletes' NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Florida logos and marks. Current Florida student-athletes will have the opportunity to voluntarily join a group licensing program of three or more individuals from the same team or six or more student-athletes from any combination of teams. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights.

“University of Florida athletics are consistently among the best in college sports across the board,” Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO, said. “Adding group licensing opportunities to the Gators Name, Image and Likeness portfolio is going to provide lucrative and wide-ranging opportunities for UF student-athletes. Kudos to the University of Florida Athletics Department for making group licensing part of their efforts to grow and provide opportunities for their student athletes.”

What does this mean for the consumer, Gator fans?

Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level. Gator fans can expect to be able to purchase official Florida merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Gators who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with applicable Florida trademark licensees.