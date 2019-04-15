Dan Mullen and the Gators rolled out the red carpet for arguably their top two tight end targets on Saturday, with one being Jonathan Odom, the son of former Gators captain and offensive lineman, Jason Odom.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Odom also journeyed up to the Swamp for an unofficial visit roughly three weeks ago, resulting in a coveted offer from his father's alma mater.

A product of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, Odom is manufacturing an offseason to remember with additional offers on the table from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Michigan among many others.