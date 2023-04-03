UF MBK: Gators Add Grad Transfer EJ Jarvis. Jarvis averaged 11.2 points per game and earned All-Ivy honors as a senior at Yale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida has signed EJ Jarvis, a graduate transfer from Yale University, head coach Todd Golden announced on Monday.

Jarvis, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, earned second-team All-Ivy honors in 2022-23 as he averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds during his senior campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome EJ into our program," Golden said. "EJ exhibits all of the winning qualities we value as we build our program. He is a high-achieving young man who will graduate from Yale as a three-time Ivy League champion. He has proven the capacity to impact winning on both sides of the basketball. EJ will be a great leader for this program as we head into next season."

Jarvis, a Washington, D.C., native, totaled 507 points, 283 rebounds, 64 blocked shots, 43 assists and 27 steals with a .522 field goal percentage in 62 games with 27 starts for the Bulldogs. He tallied 19 double-figure scoring games and four double-doubles, including a career-high 34 points to go with 10 rebounds vs. Cornell (13-for-18 FG) from the floor.

Jarvis averaged 22.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and shot 63 percent from the field as a senior at the Maret School and was named 2019 DCSAA all-state first team.

EJ Jarvis F | 6-8 | 220 | Grad | Washington, D.C. | Yale | Maret School

* All-Ivy second team as a senior in 2022-23, averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds with a .551 field goal percentage.

* Has 19 double-figure scoring games and four double-doubles.

* Posted a career-high 34 points along with 10 rebounds vs. Cornell, shooting 13-for-18 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

* Has 20 games with multiple blocked shots, including four games with four swats.

* Comes to Florida with one year of eligibility remaining.





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)