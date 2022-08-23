UF MBK: Gators Complete 2022 Class with Aleks Szymczyk





The German big man rounds out UF's 2022-23 roster





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida has added German freshman forward Aleks Szymczyk to its incoming 2022 class, head coach Todd Golden announced on Tuesday.





Szymczyk (pronounced SHIM-chick), a 6-foot-10 forward, rounds out the Gators' roster for the 2022-23 season and adds to the team's frontcourt depth.





"We are really excited to add Aleks to our program for the upcoming season," said head coach Todd Golden. "Aleks brings great size, physicality, and basketball acumen to our program. He can bang with bigs in the paint and also has the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability. He's a dual-threat big that will fit great within our program."





The Frankfurt, Germany, native graduated from Gymnasium München-Nord while competing with International Basketball Academy Munich (IBAM).





The Gators open their first season under Golden on Monday, Nov. 7, against Stony Brook.