UF MBK: Gators Sign Thomas Haugh to 2023 Class





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball has signed Thomas Haugh to its 2023 class, head coach Todd Golden announced on Thursday.





Haugh (pronounced "HOWK"), a 6-foot-9 forward, hails from New Oxford, Pa., and is attending Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa.





He will join the Gators as a freshman in 2023.





"We are very excited to add Thomas to our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said. "Thomas embodies many of the qualities we look for when recruiting student-athletes. He's selfless, has a great attitude, and values the tradition and history of our program. On the floor, he's a 6-foot-9 hybrid skilled forward that can dribble, pass, and shoot. He can defend multiple positions and has a great basketball IQ. He will be a great addition to our program!"





The Gators earned a season-opening win on Monday and return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Kennesaw State.