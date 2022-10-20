UF MBK: Gators to Host Orange & Blue Scrimmage on Nov. 1





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's basketball program will host the Orange & Blue Scrimmage presented by American Campus













Communities on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Admission for this event will be free for all fans and the doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with the introduction of the 2022-23 squad followed by the Orange & Blue Scrimmage, and concluding with several UF student contests on the court.

Free popcorn will be distributed to the first 500 UF students and team photo cards will be available for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Inside Gate 1, fans will have chance to enjoy the interactive 360 video booth courtesy of American Campus Communities and take photos with the 2006 & 2007 National Championship trophies. UF students will also be able to shoot a free throw on Billy Donovan Court at the conclusion of the event. One lucky fan will even win a pair of Florida Men's Basketball season tickets.

The Todd Golden era tips off with an opening night matchup against Stony Brook on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. The 2022-23 schedule includes a total of 15 home games in Gainesville and single-game tickets are now available by clicking here.

Call (352) 375-4683, email ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu, or click here to request ticket men's basketball information.