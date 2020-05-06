Now it's the youngest Markway's turn to make all the headlines, as Missouri, Miami, Michigan, Kansas State, and most recently Florida, have already dished out verbal scholarship offers. The St. Louis native holds potential along the defensive line as well, but as noted above, tight end is the position colleges are projecting him to play.

Like Mac, Markway's father and uncle played tight end at Iowa and Ohio State, respectively, while his cousin, Kyle Markway , another tight end in the family, suited for the Gamecocks and recently signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

The football bloodlines certainly run deep in the family of Mac Markway , a tight end who not only stands 6-foot-4, 250 pounds as a freshman, but also possesses offers from a handful of Power Five schools.

"A lot of tradition. Great fans," Markway told GatorsTerritory when asked about his interest in UF. "Coach Mullen is a great coach. Coach Brewster is also a great coach and has coached some great tight ends. Overall, a great program."

Markway still has three years of prep football left on his plate, but the expectations are rising as each month passes by. He is considered the top-ranked freshman in the state of Missouri, and even earned offer No. 1, from Michigan, during the spring prior to his freshman year.

"My head coach at Desmet Jesuit, coach Robert Steeples, contacted me and told me to call coach Brewster," Markway said. "I called coach Brewster and he was very cool. He told me about all of the great tight ends he has coached, including Antonio Gates and Kyle Pitts. He said I have the potential to be his next great tight end; it was very cool."

If all goes as planned, Markway will be journeying down to the Swamp once colleges and prospects receive the green light to resume on-campus visits. Iowa has already welcomed him to campus multiple times, while Michigan and Indiana previously greeted him with open arms as well.

"I plan on visiting with my family when everything clears up," Markway said. "My cousin said it is a great stadium to play in and their fans are very loud."

Although he is just a freshman, Markway possesses a well-rounded skill set with plenty of experience as both a pass catcher and blocker. He provides that thud at the point of attack and shows impressive ability as a run blocker. Considering his frame and graduating class, eventually transitioning into an offensive lineman isn't out of the question either.

In terms of his receiving skills, Markway is equipped with soft hands and reeled in several touchdowns as a freshman. He shows decent open-field ability and does a nice job of getting his pads north and south as well.

"My family has always taught me that toughness is most important in football," Markway said. "I take a lot of pride in blocking and I feel I can be a mismatch in the passing game. I have been dunking a basketball since I was 12 years old."

