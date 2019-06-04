UF assistant John Hevesy is in hot pursuit of a wide array of offensive linemen in the 2020 cycle, and added another prospect to Florida’s big board last week.

On Friday, Hevesy took the next step with JUCO prospect Kilian Zierer, who attends the College of the Canyons in Valencia (Calif.).

Zierer’s offer from the Gators added to an already impressive resume that features programs such as LSU and Oregon that are courting him.