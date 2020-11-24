UF outside of top five in first CFB Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee agrees with AP voters: Texas A&M should be ranked ahead of Florida — for now.
UF (6-1) debuted at No. 6 in the first rankings Tuesday behind the Aggies (5-1), who defeated the Gators, 41-38, on Oct. 10. The top four teams are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Despite the loss in College Station, Florida has been ranked ahead of A&M for the three straight weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Even if the Aggies win out, the Gators control their own destiny.
Their win over No. 9 Georgia has put them in the driver's seat in the SEC East with games remaining against Kentucky (3-5), Tennessee (2-5) and LSU (3-3). A win over top-ranked Alabama in the conference title game would send Florida to the CFB Playoff.
Here are the selection committee's top 25 teams.
25. Tulsa (5-1)
24. Iowa (3-2)
23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
22. Auburn (5-2)
21. Marshall (7-0)
20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
19. North Carolina (6-2)
18. USC (3-0)
17. Texas (5-2)
16. Wisconsin (2-1)
15. Oregon (3-0)
14. BYU (9-0)
13. Iowa State (6-2)
12. Indiana (4-1)
11. Oklahoma (6-2)
10. Miami (7-1)
9. Georgia (5-2)
8. Northwestern (5-0)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
6. Florida (6-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
3. Clemson (7-1)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
1. Alabama (7-0)