GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

The College Football Playoff selection committee agrees with AP voters: Texas A&M should be ranked ahead of Florida — for now.

UF (6-1) debuted at No. 6 in the first rankings Tuesday behind the Aggies (5-1), who defeated the Gators, 41-38, on Oct. 10. The top four teams are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Despite the loss in College Station, Florida has been ranked ahead of A&M for the three straight weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Even if the Aggies win out, the Gators control their own destiny.

Their win over No. 9 Georgia has put them in the driver's seat in the SEC East with games remaining against Kentucky (3-5), Tennessee (2-5) and LSU (3-3). A win over top-ranked Alabama in the conference title game would send Florida to the CFB Playoff.

Here are the selection committee's top 25 teams.

25. Tulsa (5-1)

24. Iowa (3-2)

23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

22. Auburn (5-2)

21. Marshall (7-0)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

18. USC (3-0)

17. Texas (5-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

15. Oregon (3-0)

14. BYU (9-0)

13. Iowa State (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

9. Georgia (5-2)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

6. Florida (6-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

1. Alabama (7-0)