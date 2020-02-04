UF pledge Kamar Wilcoxson would sign with the Gators right now if he could
Dan Mullen and his staff rolled out the red carpet for visitors this past weekend before the start of the February dead period, which went into effect on Monday.
Florida played host to a multitude of prospects, including UGA pledge Sedrick Van Pran and over a dozen underclassmen for Saturday's junior day.
The program also welcomed a trio of future Gators on campus as well: Carlos Del Rio, Chief Borders and Kamar Wilcoxson.
For Wilcoxson, making the trek to Gainesville for the first time since last summer gave him an ample amount of time to spend with the staff, including Todd Grantham and Torrian Gray.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news