Dan Mullen and his staff rolled out the red carpet for visitors this past weekend before the start of the February dead period, which went into effect on Monday.

Florida played host to a multitude of prospects, including UGA pledge Sedrick Van Pran and over a dozen underclassmen for Saturday's junior day.

The program also welcomed a trio of future Gators on campus as well: Carlos Del Rio, Chief Borders and Kamar Wilcoxson.

For Wilcoxson, making the trek to Gainesville for the first time since last summer gave him an ample amount of time to spend with the staff, including Todd Grantham and Torrian Gray.