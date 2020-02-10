Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas pass rusher Tyreak Sapp has been the recipient of good news on multiple occasions in the past 24 hours.

After a dominant performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami on Sunday, Sapp walked away with defensive line MVP honors. Following the event, he was invited to the 2020 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge as well.

On Monday, Rivals began their 2021 Five-Star Countdown, with Sapp making the cut and checking in as the No. 12 overall player in the latest update.

This was a significant leap for Sapp as he wasn't even in the top 100 prior to being tabbed as a five-star prospect.