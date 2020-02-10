UF pledge Tyreak Sapp tabbed as a five-star in new Rivals rankings update
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas pass rusher Tyreak Sapp has been the recipient of good news on multiple occasions in the past 24 hours.
After a dominant performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami on Sunday, Sapp walked away with defensive line MVP honors. Following the event, he was invited to the 2020 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge as well.
On Monday, Rivals began their 2021 Five-Star Countdown, with Sapp making the cut and checking in as the No. 12 overall player in the latest update.
This was a significant leap for Sapp as he wasn't even in the top 100 prior to being tabbed as a five-star prospect.
Sapp was a standout performer at the Future 50 camp in Orlando several weeks ago, and continued to build his case for five-star status in Miami.
Rivals' recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and Rob Cassidy were in attendance for the camp, and had nothing but praise for what the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder put on display.
"Expectations were high for Sapp coming into the event and he didn’t disappoint," Cassidy and Friedman wrote. "The Florida commit could pretty much push around any offensive lineman he went against.
"Sapp had a few difficult reps against Clemson commit Marcus Tate but outside of that, Sapp won reps with outside moves, inside moves, and power moves."
Sapp, who committed to Dan Mullen's program on Christmas Eve in 2018, is now Florida's highest-rated commit in this recruiting cycle.
Although he has been verbally pledge to the program for over a year, he still plans on checking out other schools and taking full advantage of his recruitment.
When asked during Sunday's camp what his message is for UF fans, Sapp made it clear that he remains locked in with the Gators.
"Don't worry. I'm still committed" Sapp said. "I haven't decommitted. I just want to go see some place else... I'm going up [to Gainesville] for a practice next month."
