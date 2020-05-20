With this week's greenlight from the NCAA and Board of Governors, the University of Florida is preparing to reopen for the fall semester and student-athletes will be able to return to campus next month.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball on June 1 through June 30. Those three sports will need to bring their athletes back to campus in concert with conference and university officials as well as state and local governments, but the NCAA's moratorium on all athletic activities ends May 31.

This decision comes after the Board of Governors announced Monday that the State University System Task Force will reopen university campuses this fall. UF and other in-state schools will present to their plans to the Board of Governors on June 23, enabling students to return.

In a statement Tuesday, Florida president Kent Fuchs expressed optimism that the school will be able to facilitate a fall reopening with the guidance of UF Health experts and institutional recovery teams.

"The blueprint and timeline from Board of Governors’ chair Syd Kitson and State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser III fit perfectly with the work happening at the University of Florida, where the process of returning our employees to the workplace is already underway," Fuchs said. "We are confident that we can implement smart, comprehensive practices that will enable a thriving, well-functioning campus and surrounding community this fall as the local, state, national and global COVID-19 situations continue to evolve."

Fuchs and the SEC's other presidents and chancellors will vote Friday on whether they'll bring players back to campus on June 1 or June 15.