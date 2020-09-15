The University of Florida has paused athletic activities in baseball and lacrosse after 68 student-athletes, including seven football players, have tested positive for COVID-19 in September, according to the latest update Tuesday.

The total number of cases is more than nine times the amount UF had last Wednesday, which was seven positive tests out of 191.

The school has now administered 528 tests this month with 68 coming back negative, including 31 cases in lacrosse and 15 in baseball. The season opener for the soccer team was also postponed Monday after three players caught the virus.

The Gators football team has now had seven positive tests out of 230 after reporting just one case in the first 101 tests last week. Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday that some false positives have also been identified on the team, but they wouldn’t be reflected in Tuesday’s release.

“I give a lot of credit to our players. They’ve done an amazing job,” Mullen said. “Any time you infuse 50,000 students on a campus you’re going to have a spike. Our guys, we have a minor one.”

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1,564

Total Positives on Campus: 103

Total Tests for September: 528

Total Positives for September: 68

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 692

Total Positives on Campus: 28

Total Tests for September: 230

Total Positives for September: 7