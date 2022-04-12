UF RHP Nick Pogue vs FSU RHP Carson Montgomery

No. 23 Gators Hit Road for Second Meeting with Florida State

Florida is 31-18 vs. FSU under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan and the Gators have won 18 of the last 21 meetings.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida visits Florida State on Tuesday night for the second of three meetings during the 2022 season.

Tuesday night's matchup will air on ACC Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Two weeks ago on March 29, the Gators (21-11, 5-7 SEC) defeated the Seminoles (18-13, 7-8 ACC) in the first installment of the season, 6-3, in front of 8,122 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. Relief ace Blake Purnell threw 2 2/3 no-hit innings with four strikeouts to earn the save while shortstop Josh Rivera (3-for-4) finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI.

Across 254 games dating back to 1956, the Seminoles hold a slight 130-123-1 edge in the all-time series including a 70-45-1 advantage in Tallahassee. Even so, the Gators have dominated the series under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan 's tenure to the tune of a 31-18 record that features an 8-6 mark on the road. Florida has won 18 of the last 21 meetings and 13 of the previous 15. The Gators enter Tuesday's matchup with a two-game winning streak against the Noles.

Pitching Matchup

Tuesday, April 12 | 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Florida RHP Nick Pogue (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Florida State RHP Carson Montgomery (3-1, 3.89 ERA)

Entering week nine of the season, Florida is ranked as highly as the No. 17 team in the country (USA Today Coaches Poll) and sits at No. 23 in the D1Baseball Top 25.

LAST TIME OUT Florida is coming off a series win over No. 2 Arkansas after taking two of three games (L, 1-8 / W, 7-2 / W, 9-7) against the Razorbacks over the weekend. As a result, Florida snapped Arkansas' conference-leading streak of 13-straight SEC series victories, which dated back to May 16-18, 2019. The Gators went 3-1 last week overall, also picking up a midweek victory over Florida A&M (W, 13-3).

SCOUTING THE SEMINOLES

When Florida and Florida State last met, the Seminoles entered the matchup with a 16-7 (6-3 ACC) record on the season. Since then, Florida State has dropped six of their last eight games (seven of last nine overall) and find themselves limping through the middle of the season with an 18-13 (7-8 ACC) record. The Noles have lost three-straight ACC series after falling in two of three games at Georgia Tech this past weekend. Coming into the year, the Seminoles were selected as the ACC baseball preseason favorite by the league's 14 head coaches. Florida State is batting .268 as a team and owns a staff ERA of 4.02.

MIDWEEK MAGIC + IN-STATE SUCCESS

With last Tuesday's 13-3 win over Florida A&M, the Gators improved to 8-0 in midweek games and 10-1 vs. in-state teams this season. Three of Florida's 10 in-state wins were top-25 victories (two at No. 21 Miami, one vs. No. 5 Florida State).

BLAKE TAKES SEC HONORS

After pitching in all four games for Florida last week, Purnell was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. The right-hander went 1-0 with one save and a 1.29 ERA across seven innings pitched, walking none and striking out four. Purnell recorded a 3 1/3-inning save in game two vs. Arkansas to even the series, then earned the win in game three to clinch the series by pitching 1 2/3 perfect innings to finish off the Razorbacks. On the season, Purnell wields a 3-2 record with three saves and a 1.19 ERA across 30.1 innings pitched, and has only allowed an earned run in three of his 19 appearances.

NATIONAL HOME RUN DUO

2021 All-American outfielder Jud Fabian is tied for the SEC lead with 13 home runs (T-eighth nationally) while outfielder Wyatt Langford ranks fourth in the SEC and T-19th nationally with 12 home runs. Fabian and Langford have combined for the second-most home runs (25) of any two-player duo from the same team in the country (Old Dominion, 27: Andy Garriola & Carter Trice), and are one of four teammate duos in the nation with 12-plus homers apiece (only 13 teams have two 10-plus homer players). Either Fabian or Langford has homered in six of the last seven games, but from March 12-25, one of the two players homered in eight-consecutive contests.

POGUE LIFE

On Tuesday, March 8, right-handed pitcher Tyler Nesbitt made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and the following Sunday (March 13) it was right-hander Nick Pogue's turn. Prior to that, Nesbitt and Pogue last took the mound on March 10, 2020 vs. Florida State – spans that stretched 728 and 733 days, respectively. Tuesday's start at Florirda State will be Pogue's fourth of the season, and he is coming off his best outing of the year vs. Florida A&M on April 5 in which he tossed three perfect innings to earn the win while striking out three.

2-TO-4 HAPPY HOUR

The trio of J. Fabian (second), outfielder Sterlin Thompson (third) and Langford (fourth) has recorded an RBI in 29 of 32 games this year while picking up hits in 31 of 32 games. Those three hitters have batted two-three-four in Florida's lineup in 31 of 32 games this year – in the only other instance, they batted one-two-three in the starting lineup.

HISTORIC HOME RUN PACE

Florida ranks fifth in the nation with 61 home runs. The Gators are on pace to hit 106 home runs in the regular season this year, which would mark the program's third-highest total ever, as well as the most under O'Sullivan (2018 - 100) and Florida's top total since 2002 (111). Catcher/designated hitter Mac Guscette hit the Gators' 50th HR on March 31, 2022 at No. 23 Georgia in the team's 26th game of the season. In 2021, first baseman/designated hitter Kris Armstrong hit the Gators' 50th homer in the 41st game of the season on April 30, 2021 off of No. 2 Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker. Florida recorded its 40th home run of the season in just their 20th game on March 20 at Alabama, whereas last year, Florida's 40th home run occurred in the team's 33rd game - on April 11 at Tennessee.

JUDDY JACKS

After becoming the fifth player in program history to eclipse 20 home runs in a season in 2021, J. Fabian is not only leading the SEC with 13 homers, but is also tied for first in the conference with 30 walks (T16th nationally) – while drawing more free passes than strikeouts (27). Fabian recorded his seventh career multi-homer game on March 22 vs. Bethune-Cookman and now sits at 45 career home runs, which ranks sixth all-time at Florida. The Ocala, Fla. native's next home run milestone will come at 47 homers, where Gator great Mike Zunino sits in fifth. Fabian is averaging a home run every 11.2 at bats (13 home runs in 116 at bats).

MARCH ON, JUD

During the month of March, Fabian led the SEC in total bases (54), slugging (.857), walks (22) and home runs (10).

STATE OF THE DEFENSE

With 24 errors in 1,168 defensive chances, Florida ranks 15th nationally with a .979 fielding percentage. Two of the Gators' starting outfielders – J. Fabian and Langford – have yet to make an error across a combined 115 defensive chances on the season. J. Fabian (center), Langford (left) and Thompson (right) have started all 32 games for Florida and have just one error all season long.

SULLY WINS 600TH

With a 13-6 victory to clinch the series over Alabama on March 19, O'Sullivan won his 600th game as Florida head coach – on the same day Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin accomplished the feat. 2022 represents O'Sullivan's 15th season as the head coach at Florida. During that time, O'Sullivan owns a 606-289 (.677) record, passing the legendary Dave Fuller (556-354-6) for the most wins in program history on March 9, 2021. O'Sullivan's .677 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches, while Florida's .616 clip in SEC play since 2008 stands as the top mark in the conference.

FRESHMAN FLIES

From Feb. 26 to March 2, a Flor­ida freshman hit his first-career homer in four-straight games: Corey Robinson (March 2), Deric Fabian (March 1), Ty Evans (Feb. 27) and Rene Lastres (Feb. 26).

DRAFT BUZZ

After being selected 40th overall in last year's draft, Fabian is again projected as Florida's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, coming in as the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft. Barco follows closely behind at No. 54, while Thompson (No. 90) and right-hander Brandon Sproat (No. 98) fell just inside the top 100. The Gators' middle infield duo of Colby Halter and Rivera recently received draft buzz as well, with D1baseball ranking the former as the No. 60 college prospect and the latter sitting at No. 78. All six of the aforementioned players were ranked as top-30 prospects in the SEC by D1Baseball, in addition to Pogue, who was tabbed the conference's No. 50 prospect.

Recently updated on March 14, Florida placed five players on Baseball America's top-200 draft prospects list: Barco (No. 23), Fabian (No. 33), Thompson (No. 53), Sproat (No. 96), Halter (No. 198).

ON DECK

The Gators head to Nashville, Tenn. for a three-games series against the Vanderbilt Commodores spanning from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17. All three games will air on national television, beginning with an ESPN2 matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. The remaining two games will air on Saturday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network) and Sunday at 1 p.m. (ESPN2).