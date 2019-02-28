UF dipped into the Peach State to sign three prospects during the 2019 cycle, and doesn't look to be changing up that strategy with Georgia natives committed to their 2020 and 2021 classes as well.

However, that number could certainly increase with a plethora of prospects still on the market, including Tate Johnson, who attended multiple Florida games this past fall.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Johnson, a product of Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway, possesses additional offers from Florida State, Missouri, Michigan State, Ole Miss and West Virginia among others.