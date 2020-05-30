GatorsTerritory - UF's Andrew Nembhard reportedly withdraws from the NBA Draft, will transfer

Gators guard Andrew Nembhard will not be staying put in the 2020 NBA Draft after all.

According to Jeff Goodman, not only is the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard planning to withdraw his name from the draft, but he also plans to resume his career elsewhere.

Nembhard, a 2019 All-SEC Freshman selection, started 67 games during his time with Mike White's program, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals during the 2019 season. He recorded a quartet of 20-point games and led the SEC with a 2.2 assist/turnover ratio. His 5.6 assists per game ranked second on the team.

A former five-star recruit in the 2018 class, Nembhard attended Montverde (Fla.) Academy and signed with the Gators just days after officially visiting Mike White's program. Ohio State and Gonzaga received official visits in high school as well.

With Nembhard planning to transfer, more will be expected out of Ques Glover, who participated in 31 games as a freshman. The former three-star prospect averaged just 4.4 points per game in 2019, but notched double figures in four contests.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.