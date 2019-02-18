For the second time this season, senior Kelly Barnhill has been rewarded with Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week honors following her outings at the Littlewood Classic and against North Florida.

The Peach State native recorded a pair of wins as well as two saves for the 11-0 Gators.

Barnhill kicked things off with a save against North Florida, which included a trio of strikeouts in the seventh inning. She followed that up with a save against Illinois State during game one of the Littlewood Classic.

To sweeten it up, Barnhill then recorded a complete-game over top 15 Arizona State, which included a season-high 14 strikeouts. Central Michigan was also on the receiving end of Barnhill's dominance after the Peach State native racked up 4.0 scoreless innings.

Barnhill now has 11 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards on her resume.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.