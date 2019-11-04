UF men's basketball players Andrew Nembhard and Kerry Blackshear Jr. are continuing to collect accolades leading up to the team's season opener against UNF on Tuesday.

On Monday, both of them were included on the Southeastern Conference men's basketball coaches preseason All-SEC First Team.

The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams each feature at least eight players. Although every SEC program was represented on either of the two lists that were announced on Monday, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee were the only ones with more than one selection.

For Blackshear, the graduate transfer has already been labeled as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, was named by select media members to the All-SEC First Team and was recently put on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list.

The Orlando (Fla.) native will be a key contributor for a Gators squad that has been given high expectations for this upcoming season. Last year at Virginia Tech, Blackshear averaged just shy of 15 points and collected 7.5 rebounds per game, with nine outings that saw him record a double-double.

