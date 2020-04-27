When former Gator Brandon James found out about his induction into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame, he thought it was an April Fools’ joke.

His teammate at Florida, fellow 2020 inductee Brandon Spikes, delivered the news.

“Spikes let me know, on the first of April actually, and I thought he was joking to be honest,” James said. “Then he sent me his email and I found out from the administration, and it was crazy.”

He was officially announced Monday as one of nine members in UF’s 2020 HOF class, including Spikes, Tim Tebow and former men’s basketball coach Billy Donovan. James owns four SEC and 11 school records for kickoff and punt returns, including career kickoff return yardage (SEC) and career punt return yardage (UF) from 2006-09.

As a return specialist, getting inducted in the same class as Tebow and Spikes means a lot to James.

“When you’re looked at as a returner, it’s kind of hard for you to know how much people appreciate what you bring to the game,” James said. “Throughout those times, no doubt teammates and opposing teams, of course, knew the impact I had on the game. But 10 years removed, you never know much appreciation you really have because I played with a lot of great players — a lot of NFL players. So for me to go in with Tebow and Spikes as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, that’s big time. Especially at the University of Florida.”