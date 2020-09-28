GatorsTerritory - UF's Brett Heggie and Ventrell Miller awarded weekly SEC awards

OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Not one but two Florida Gators have earned SEC weekly honors after Dan Mullen's program kicked off the season with a 51-35 victory against Ole Miss this past Saturday.

On Monday, linebacker Ventrell Miller was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while Brett Heggie was awarded the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award.

Heggie, a redshirt senior from Mount Dora, played a pivotal role in a Gators offensive attack that racked up a school record 642 yards of total offense, including 196 yards on the ground. He suited up at center and graded out as the top offensive lineman in John Hevesy's group.

This isn't the first time Heggie has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. He earned the honor following a 2017 matchup against Vanderbilt and 2019 victory against Tennessee as well.

As for Miller, a redshirt junior hailing from Polk County, he led the Gators' defense with 15 tackles, including 13 solo stops, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Miller's 15 tackles led the SEC in week one, but he also was one of only two SEC players to post double-digit solo tackles.

Up next for the third-ranked Gators (1-0) is a home matchup against South Carolina (0-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon on ESPN.

