UF's Brian Johnson has the full attention of 2022 Rivals250 quarterback
OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!
Dan Mullen's staff has already served up scholarship offers to a stable of quarterbacks representing the class of 2022, but a few of those juniors are now being prioritized more than others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news