Prospects are unable to catch an up-close look at college campuses, but scholarship offers continue to be delivered to underclassmen across a flurry of recruiting classes.

One of the schools that continues to be persistent despite the coronavirus pandemic is the University of Florida. Dan Mullen's staff is already cruising along with Rivals' third-ranked 2021 recruiting class, and continues to make headway with a plethora of 2022 prospects as well.

Jaron Willis, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, is one of those fast-rising sophomores who is fresh off receiving the green light from UF.