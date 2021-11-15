UF's Colin Castleton Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

After racking up 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocked shots against 20th-ranked Florida State, Gators forward Colin Castleton has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

With Sunday's performance, Castleton now owns four career double-doubles and five games with a half-dozen or more blocked shots. Today also marks the third time the Deland native has earned conference player of the week honors, as the SEC rewarded him twice during the 2020-21 season as well.

During the season opener against Elon, the 6-foot-11, 231-pound Castleton produced 18 points and six more blocked shots, so to say he is off to a stellar start might be an understatement.

"It was about us and how hard we were going to play, how tough we were, how much heart we had, and we felt like we brought more of that than they did," Castleton said after Sunday's victory. "That helped us get the win. We did a lot more things that helped us win the game - played together and played for one another."

The 24th-ranked Gators are 2-0 and scheduled to host Milwaukee on Thursday evening, with tipoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EST.