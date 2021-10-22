UF's Colin Castleton receives more national recognition

On Friday afternoon, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List. Twenty players were awarded a spot on the list, with one being Florida's Colin Castleton.

Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top centers in men's college basketball.

Castleton, a native of Daytona Beach who transferred in from Michigan prior to last season, averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots in 2020-21. He is fresh off earning a spot on the preseason All-SEC team as well.

In January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10 and then to just five in late February. From there, the five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee in March where a winner will then be selected.

