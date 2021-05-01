GatorsTerritory - UF's Donovan Stiner reportedly agrees to contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

After not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Gators safety Donovan Stiner has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his time in Gainesville, Stiner appeared in 48 games and recorded 150 tackles and six interceptions in the process. He started 10-of-11 games in 2020 and finished the season with 62 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup. His season-high nine tackles were logged during the Gators' season-opening victory at Ole Miss.

Stiner, a native of Houston, played in 13 games as a junior and started six of those contests as well. His four interceptions led the Gators and was tied for second in the Southeastern Conference. He recorded 30 tackles, including 16 solo stops, and one pass breakup as well.

As a sophomore during Dan Mullen's first season at the helm, Stiner started 12 of the 13 games for the Gators, finishing with 49 tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup and one sack. Prior to that, the Lone Star State native appeared in 11 contests as a true freshman and was a key member of Florida's special teams unit.

A former three-star prospect, Stiner was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll over the past three seasons as well.

Stiner joins wide receiver Trevon Grimes (Philadelphia Eagles) and offensive lineman Brett Heggie (New York Giants) as Gators to go undrafted and then sign free agent deals.