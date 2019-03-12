UF's home-like feel sealed the deal for Morven Joseph
Fast-rising Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson defender, Morven Joseph, recently made the journey up to the University of Georgia, but says not a thing has changed in regards to his status on the recruiting front.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news