Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 15:20:42 -0500') }} football Edit

UF's home-like feel sealed the deal for Morven Joseph

Kym588a4rb29u2lrmwrp
Corey Bender/GatorsTerritory
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Fast-rising Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson defender, Morven Joseph, recently made the journey up to the University of Georgia, but says not a thing has changed in regards to his status on the recruiting front.

Ixdr7wslmemytcbivyus
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}