Mammoth offensive lineman Ethan White has been locked in and committed to the Gators since late March, and is now less than a month away from relocating and kicking off his collegiate career

White, who transferred to Clearwater (Fla.) High for his senior year, is in the final stage of the recruiting process and recently hosted coach John Hevesy for an in-home visit as well.

UF holds commitments from six offensive linemen, but could potentially expand that number with Auburn commit Keiondre Jones and a flurry of others on its wish list as well.