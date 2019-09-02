GAINESVILLE, FL. --- Graduate transfer and Gators edge rusher, Jonathan Greenard, has been rewarded with SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors following a stellar debut for Dan Mullen's program.

The SEC announced the news on Monday afternoon in response to Greenard's six tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in UF's season-opening victory over Miami. The former Louisville Cardinal was part of a Gators defense that racked up an eye-popping 10 sacks in the 24-20 win.

Florida's 10 sacks as a team is the highest single-game total since 1996, with UF previously accounting for nine in a 24-10 win over Auburn that year.

Up next for the Gators is Saturday's home opener against UT Martin, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m EST. The game will also be televised on ESPNU.

Below are the additional SEC Player of the Week selections from week one:

OFFENSE

LSU QB Joe Burrow

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa





DEFENSE

Auburn DB Jeremiah Dinson





SPECIAL TEAMS

Georgia PK Rodrigo Blankenship





OFFENSIVE LINE

Georgia OL Andrew Thomas





DEFENSIVE LINE

* Florida DL Jonathan Greenard

Alabama NT DJ Dale





FRESHMAN

Auburn QB Bo Nix