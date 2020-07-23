GatorsTerritory - UF's Kadarius Toney, Dante Lang named to national award watch lists

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Eight Florida players have now earned spots on preseason national award watch lists, as Kadarius Toney and Dante Lang were the latest Gators to be nationally recognized on Thursday afternoon.

Toney, a do-it-all weapon on the offensive side of the ball, was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List for a second time, while tight end Dante Lang was selected to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

A product of Mobile, Alabama, Toney accounted for 286 all-purpose yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season, including 194 yards receiving. He appeared in seven games and was sidelined for six due to injury.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse recognizes the most versatile player in major college football, and Toney certainly fits that mold. In addition to handling returning duties for the Gators, Toney has received snaps at wide receiver, running back, and quarterback as Dan Mullen's wildcat option.

The winner of the award will be announced next March at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Kentucky.

As for Lang, a redshirt sophomore from Boca Raton, he is one of 114 players to be considered for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is regarded as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service." It's named after former Gator great and Heisman Trophy winner, Danny Wuerffel.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end has volunteered at a flurry of elementary schools in the Gainesville area, and logged 43 community service hours during the 2019-20 school year. He was also named the 2020 Male Goodwill Gator of the Year by the University Athletic Association.

The semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 3, followed by the finalists on Nov. 23. The recipient of the award will then be announced at the National Football Foundation’s festivities on Dec. 8 in New York City.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.