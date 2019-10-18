Gators grad-transfer and former Virginia Tech Hokie, Kerry Blackshear, Jr., has been named to the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award watch list, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Blackshear is one of 20 student-athletes to earn a spot on the national watch list. The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is in its sixth year and given to the top center in men's college basketball.

The winner of the prestigious award will be revealed on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Blackshear was recently labeled as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-SEC First Team. However, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise if you have been keeping tabs on the former Rivals150 prospect.

A native of Orlando, Blackshear racked up 1,152 points and 616 rebounds during his time in Blacksburg. During the 2018-19 season, he recorded averages of 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, along with nine double-doubles as well.

The Gators start their regular season on Nov. 5 against North Florida. However, they will also be taking part in an exhibition game on Oct. 29 vs. Lynn University.

