A pair of Florida’s most sought-after prospects in the Sunshine State embarked on the relatively short trip to the Under Armour camp in Orlando on Sunday.

Oakleaf’s Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers were both in attendance for this past weekend’s event, though Rivers chose not to strap up the laces and partake in the camp.

The four-star teammates are fresh off of another visit to Florida as they were in attendance for the program’s junior day on Feb. 2. While speaking to GatorsTerritory’s Corey Bender on Sunday, Williams recapped his most recent trip to Gainesville.