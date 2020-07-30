Laurence Seymore was stopped at a light last Saturday when he was hit head on by a young driver, totaling his car.

It was Seymore’s first time being in a wreck.

“A girl drove over a median and lost control of the car. She swerved back and hit me head on,” Seymore said. “I couldn’t feel my face at first when I hit the airbag. My whole forehead got bruised, my right eye and my neck. It was a scary sight.”

Seymore had to be taken to an urgent care for his injuries, with his eye being the worst. While he was being treated, a handful of schools checked up on the nation’s No. 6 offensive guard.

The Miami commit heard first from the hometown Hurricanes.

“The coaching staff called me to see how I was doing,” said Seymore, who’s been pledged to UM since March 2018. “They told me I was lucky it wasn’t worse.”

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Seymore, who added 30 pounds during the offseason, also got a call from Florida coach Dan Mullen and spoke with assistant director of player personnel John Herron.

“I talked to Florida too, Coach Mullen and Coach Hova,” Seymore said. “Coach Mullen was telling me that it looked like a terrible accident. He was asking if I was good, and we talked about a few other things.

“To have the head man reach out to me like that, it meant a lot. It shows that they care about me and they’re very interested in me.”