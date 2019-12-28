In the Gators' first-ever matchup with Long Beach State University, Florida topped the 49ers 102-63 in its final game of the decade. Florida dominated the game on all fronts and looked like the team we’ve been waiting to see all year. Check out GatorsTerritory’s game recap below to see how the Gators pulled out this big win.

Locke in, Ball Out

Sophomore guard Noah Locke had a great game, scoring 16 points and leading the team in rebounds. He played 16 minutes in the first half and scored 11 of his 16 points during this period. He made three of seven three-pointers and four field goals. In the second half, he only played 12 minutes and got another three-pointer and two more field goals. The sophomore has proven himself to be a leader on this team and someone who can be counted on.

Bring the Payne

Freshman forward Omar Payne got his first career start today after Scottie Lewis was ruled out with concussion symptoms. He played 22 minutes and was one of six Gators to break into double digits with 11 points. He led the team in offensive rebounds with six and also had three defensive rebounds. Those rebounds were the most impressive thing about this game. It seemed the Gators could get just about every offensive rebound they wanted. This made a huge difference in the outcome of the game, putting up a lot of points.

Blackshear and Johnson Score Big

Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Keyontae Johnson led the team in scoring, both putting up 21 points. Blackshear knocked down three of five shots from behind the arc and five of seven on field goals. The senior also connected on eight-of-eight free throws. Johnson controlled the layup game, doing a great job of scoring off of offensive rebounds. He made two three-pointers and eight field goals. These are two guys who have really stepped into those leadership roles for this team and are making a real difference out on the court.

Nembhard was Sharing the Wealth

Nembhard has been racking up the assists this season, and today hit a career-high of thirteen. He only put up five points, but was one of the most crucial parts of the Gators offense. He was in the game longer than any other player at 29 minutes and made the most of it, helping to get those points up on the board and his teammates involved.

Gators Dominate and Show Signs of Improvement