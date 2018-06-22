Having never been able to establish a rhythm on either offense or defense, Florida struggled against Arkansas in the team's final College World Series game on Friday evening.

The Razorbacks knocked the defending national champs out of the 2018 tournament by surpassing the Gators by the score of 5-2.

Brady Singer got the start for Florida and looked shaky throughout.

Arkansas got to Singer early, plating a run in the first on a Luke Bonfield single to right that scored Casey Martin.

Singer finished the day going 5 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 2 K and a walk.

Another Razorbacks run was scored in the third when Dominic Fletcher laced a single into right field that made it 2-0.

Bonfield added an RBI in the fifth on a ground out to Schwarz that allowed Martin to score. Fletcher then sent a blast into the right field bleachers that made it 4-0.

However, the Gators clawed back in the bottom of the frame. Austin Langworthy got things going with a two-out single to right-center, which was Florida’s first base hit of the game.

On the ensuing pitch, Reese was hit by Campbell and put runners on second and first.

Brady Smith drove in a run on a single to right-center to make it 4-1. Reese then scored on a wild pitch that cut the Razorback lead in half.

Arkansas did get a run back in the sixth, though, when Martin beat out an infield hit and allowed Jack Gates to come across home plate

The Razorback pitching would shut down the Florida offense the remainder of the game, allowing just one hit over the final four innings.

Isaiah Campbell got the win for Arkansas, going 5.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 8 K, and didn’t walk a batter.

Tommy Mace pitched the final four innings for Florida and was solid. He allowed one unearned run, four hits and struck out four batters.

Florida finished the season 49-21 and was one of the top four teams in the country.