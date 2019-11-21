Coming off a game where they came up short by three points on the road, Florida’s men’s basketball team needed to respond well against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday. UF was up for the challenge in the Charleston Classic. Despite losing Kerry Blackshear Jr. early in the second half, the Gators were able to rebound and get back in the win column with a 70-62 victory. Florida's sophomores were the storyline here as Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke combined for 51 points on the afternoon. Check out GatorsTerritory's game recap below to see how Florida squeezed out a win against St. Joe's.

Sophomores stepped up in the first half

Sophomore guards Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard set the tone early for the Gators in their matchup with the Hawks. Locke knocked down his first two attempts from distance, and an easy layup for Scottie Lewis led to Florida getting off to an 8-0 advantage. Nembhard then took over the reins after missing a dunk and a three-pointer. The Aurora, Ontario, native scored 10 points for the Gators in just over six minutes of game time to extend their lead to 21-8. Another sophomore who stepped for UF was Keyontae Johnson. Seven points from Johnson, another three-pointer by Locke and a layup by Nembhard put Florida up 31-13 with under five minutes to go in the half. The three players finished with 33 points combined as they shot 13-of-26 from the field and 7-of-15 from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes of play. This was necessary for the team as Blackshear Jr. only played 3 minutes due to him having two personal fouls. UF’s defense also was effective coming out the gates. They held the Hawks to 27% shooting from the floor and only gave up one made three-pointer in the half. The Gators also had six blocks, with half of them coming from freshman Omar Payne.

No Blackshear, no problem