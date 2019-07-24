One of the future Gators who will be present for the highly-anticipated event is Gerald Mincey, the lone offensive tackle commit in the 2020 class. The three-star prospect is still deciding whether to lace up the cleats or be a spectator at the camp, but says he will definitely be present in Gainesville this Friday.

With Friday Night Lights roughly 48 hours away, roughly a dozen of Dan Mullen's commits are gearing up for another journey to the Swamp in hopes of making one last splash on the camp circuit prior to the 2019 season.

"Everybody has their own opinions on different situations and that's what you need. I really look at all of them as father figures."

"I talk to everybody like, every day; Mullen, Gonzales and Hevesy," Mincey said. "We have just gotten closer as a family and I kind of consider them as father figures. I talk to them about life, not even just about football. That's what is so crazy about them.

Mincey, who already has multiple UF visits under his belt, has also took a strong liking John Hevesy's coaching style. The 2020 prospect is ready to embrace the grind under Hevesy's leadership but knows both parties can connect on a personal level as well.

"I like his coaching style," Mincey said. "Coach Hevesy, when I went up there, him and my grandma got along because they act just alike. I'm a grandma's boy and I like that tough love, but outside of coaching, he's like a father to me and I really appreciate that."

With recruiting now on the back burner, Mincey is largely focused on seasoning up his craft and continues to reach new heights in the classroom as well.

"It's been good," Mincey said. "I've really took back to studying and worrying about my school and the upcoming season. "I got a 1050 on my SAT, so that was good. I think I got that score because of the stress coming off my recruiting. It's been good though."

A road-grader at 6-foot-5.5, 317 pounds, Mincey is being courted for offensive tackle and says UF's staff hopes to reel in two additional prospects at the position as well.

A few of the prospects sitting atop that wish list are Marcus Dumervil and Issiah Walker, both South Florida natives and four-star prospects on Rivals. Walker is a long-time target who has visited Gainesville several times, while Dumervil is gearing up for his first-ever UF visit with roughly three days to soak everything in.

"That would be dope," Mincey said of possibly adding Dumervil and Walker. "Me and Dumervil always played against each other or were on the same team. I've been knowing him since little league and that would be dope.

"I talk to Walker, but we are not that close since he lives in Miami. I'm close to Dumervil, Derek (Wingo) and some other people."

While no visits are scheduled, Mincey says a flurry of additional suitors are labeling him as a priority as well, including Miami, Florida State and Penn State.

"I'm not sure," Mincey said in regards to visiting other schools. "I'm still open to anybody; I ain't sign yet. I shut down my recruitment, like officially, but I'm still open."

