GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators secured their third home win of the season on Friday with a victory over Marshall. UF’s last time taking the hardwood ended with them winning the Charleston Classic over Xavier on Sunday, but it took time for them to get into a groove against the Fighting Herd. It came down to the wire as sophomore guard Andrew Nembhard knocked down a crucial shot with just under 20 seconds to go to give Florida the win. GatorsTerritory has a full recap of UF’s sixth win of the season.

Unable to execute coming out of the gates

Florida wasn’t extremely sharp with a four-day break between the Charleston Classic and Friday’s matchup. In the first half, the Gators failed to record a single assist and were sloppy with the ball as well. As a team, they had six turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play as they were unable to establish a rhythm on the offensive end. There were a couple of questionable calls, but another area where Florida struggled in was with the amount of fouls they committed. The Gators had seven personal fouls in the period, and two by Kerry Blackshear Jr. limited the talented big man to playing just 11 minutes. Although they shot just 30% from the field and made no three-pointers, a bright spot for UF was the production they received from Ques Glover. The true freshman recorded 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting and went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe in the first 20 minutes of the game. The team did create second-chance opportunities for themselves with six offensive rebounds, with a couple of them coming from Scottie Lewis. Even with Blackshear Jr. limited, the team was able to crash the boards and collected 24 rebounds in the first half.

A tale of two halves