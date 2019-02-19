Following last Friday's win at ninth-ranked Alabama, UF's Trinity Thomas has been rewarded with SEC Freshman of the Week honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Thomas, a product of York, Pennsylvania, is consistent as they come after walking away with league honors in each of the SEC's last six weekly awards lists.

In addition to her four SEC Freshman of the Week awards, Thomas has twice earned SEC Gymnast of the Week honors as well.

Below are more details on Thomas' latest achievement, via the university.

* Won three titles in Florida's win at No. 9 Alabama. The dual meet win was Florida's first in Tuscaloosa in 40 years.

* Equaled her collegiate best of 9.90 to win her first collegiate vault title.

* Matched her best of 9.975 for the second consecutive week to share the floor exercise title.

* Claimed her second consecutive (and third overall) all-around title at 39.525

* One of two Gator freshmen to earn four nearly-perfect 9.975s (the other was Bridget Sloan in 2013).

* Ranked No. 3 in the nation on floor, No. 4 for bars, No. 6 in all-around and No. 10 in balance beam

* Leads Florida in 2019 with 12 event titles.

Next up for the Florida Gators is a home contest vs. No. 7 Georgia on Friday, Feb. 22.