GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Standout gymnast Trinity Thomas had a breakout campaign during her first year with the Florida Gators, and added another accolade to her resume this week.

On Thursday, Thomas was tagged as the Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Year. Former Gator Kennedy Baker was the last UF gymnast to collect the honor back in 2015.

Along with this achievement, Thomas was named to both the All-SEC and All-Freshman teams as well.

Thomas is also the only person in the league’s history to have won an SEC weekly honor after every competition. The York (Pa.) native was named SEC Gymnast of the Week three times and collected a half-dozen SEC Freshman of the Week honors as well.

Thomas, who is the only current collegiate athlete to also be a member of the U.S. Senior National Team, is ranked in the country’s top 20 for every event. She is also the SEC vault champion after tying the collegiate-best of 9.95.

Up next for coach Jenny Rowland and the Gators is the NCAA Regional Championships in Corvallis, Oregon on Friday, April 5.

