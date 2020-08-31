The Gators lost not only the quarterback of their defense with the departure of senior David Reese II, but one of their team leaders.

He leaves behind big shoes to fill at the middle linebacker spot, where he registered 94 tackles last season. Stepping into a bigger role this fall will be redshirt junior Ventrell Miller, who finished second on the team in tackles (55) and made 11 starts in 12 appearances.

“Definitely sad losing a great brother,” Miller said of Reese, who was signed by the Vikings last week. “I’m embracing the role, doing everything I can to get myself prepared, and my teammates as well.”

“I think just gaining more experience and being a student of the game, those things take you far. Watching more film, just learning about football, being able to use my instincts. ... I feel like I stepped up in a lot of aspects.”

Miller called Reese a mentor and said “he’s always an open book” whenever he has questions. He credited the former Gator for giving him tips on the field, which he plans to teach the next crop of linebackers.

“If he found out something, he’d teach me,” Miller said. “Now I’m looking forward to passing that along.”

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said Monday he will miss the experience and veteran presence Reese provided. He then praised Miller for stepping up as a leader and dropping some pounds.

“Been very impressed with Ventrell Miller and his leadership role,” Grantham said. “Ventrell has done a good job of losing a little bit of weight. You can see it athletically the way he's playing. Obviously you've got him, you've got James Houston, and then trying to get some of the young guys in there as well (at MLB). Really been pleased with Ventrell’s leadership at that position.”

Miller finished last season on a high note, making a career-high eight tackles in the final two games against Florida State and Virginia. Last month he was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the top linebacker in college football.

“My confidence is better,” Miller said. “I feel like the more reps you get, the more time you go out there and play these different teams, the more confidence you’ll have. So I’m definitely looking forward to the season and the more things I can accomplish for myself and as a team.”