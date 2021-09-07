UF's Zachary Carter named Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

After racking up three sacks and a forced fumble during Saturday's victory over FAU, UF defensive lineman Zachary Carter has earned Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

A native of Tampa Bay, Carter currently has 12.5 career sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss for a career total of 79 tackles. He is also the first Gator with three sacks in a single game since Jonathan Greenard's 2019 performance against Florida State.

Carter, who ranks second in the FBS and SEC in sacks, is now equipped with two career player of the week awards after being named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following last season's performance against South Carolina. He recorded eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in that 38-24 victory.

Up next for the Gators is a road matchup against South Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.