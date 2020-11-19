GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

The Reese's Senior Bowl apparently has a soft spot for Florida Gators.

For the second year in a row, UF is sending five players to the annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a 251 native, accepted the invitation Thursday to return to his hometown for his final college football outing.

Toney leads the team with 36 receptions for 396 yards and six scores, tripling his touchdown total for the past three years combined. He has set new single-game career highs for catches (7) and receiving yards (92), while eclipsing 100 total yards of offense twice this season.

Toney joins quarterback Kyle Trask, receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Shawn Davis Jr. on the Reese's Bowl roster. A handful of Gators also played in last year's game: Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Lamical Perine and Jabari Zuniga.