This upcoming weekend will mark the last time that the Florida Gators can host recruits on campus due to a monthlong dead period that lasts from Dec. 16 until Jan. 16.

UF is slated to host a handful of prospects for official visits starting tomorrow, and will receive an unofficial visit from a highly touted junior on Saturday as well.

Check out the story below for GatorsTerritory's full preview of this weekend's list of visitors.

