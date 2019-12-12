UF set to host a handful of official visitors, coveted junior this weekend
This upcoming weekend will mark the last time that the Florida Gators can host recruits on campus due to a monthlong dead period that lasts from Dec. 16 until Jan. 16.
UF is slated to host a handful of prospects for official visits starting tomorrow, and will receive an unofficial visit from a highly touted junior on Saturday as well.
Check out the story below for GatorsTerritory's full preview of this weekend's list of visitors.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news