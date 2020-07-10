The University of Florida is set to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester, the school announced Friday.

UF outlined its COVID-19 protocols and schedule for Aug. 31 through Dec. 18, which includes smaller in-person classes, some outdoor classes, more online courses and a hybrid format. With a fall semester planned, will there be fall sports for the Gators?

Florida's Scott Stricklin will join the SEC's other athletic directors at the league office Monday for an in-person meeting to discuss fall sports, according to SI's Pat Forde. Commissioner Greg Sankey will get feedback from each AD about how to proceed with scheduling games, including potentially moving to a conference-only model for all sports.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will play only conference games for the 2020 season. If COVID-19 circumstances worsen, the Big Ten said it's "prepared not to play" this fall.

While the ACC has made no official decision, the league is also expected to play a conference-only model according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. That would mean no rivalry game between UF and Florida State for the first time since 1958. BR's Matt Hayes reports that Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina "desperately want to play" their ACC state rivals.

In addition to FSU, the Gators' other non-conference games are Eastern Washington, South Alabama and New Mexico State. They are scheduled to host Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU and Missouri, while traveling to Tennessee, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt (along with UGA game in Jacksonville).

The Ivy League and National Junior College Athletic Association suspended fall sports this week. UF has a pair of JUCO prospects, Diwun Black and Deyavie Hammond, committed for the Class of 2021.

The NCAA released a statement Thursday in support of its members' response to COVID-19, leaving those decisions up to individual schools and conferences.