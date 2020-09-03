UF sets stadium capacity at 17K, requires face coverings
The Swamp will be at 20 percent capacity this season, with several changes to the game day activities.
Fan attendance in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which seats 88,548, has been capped at 17,000 for Florida’s home games to comply with physical distancing requirements, the University Athletic Association announced Thursday. The Gators’ home opener against South Carolina will kickoff at noon on Sept. 26.
“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said.
In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required throughout the entire game and when fans enter and exit the stadium. Failure to comply with face coverings, which may only be removed while eating or drinking, could result in the loss of ticket privileges.
For safety purposes, the UAA will not hold the following fan experiences.
* Tailgating will not be permitted on the UF campus
* Gator Walk will not occur in 2020
* Gator Walk Village will not be set up for 2020
* No Gators Fan Fest
* No Spirit teams on the sidelines
Specific information on ticket ordering and pricing, as well as parking, will be announced next week. The UAA release notes changes to parking, ticketing, stadium entry gates, concessions and other stadium operations, with some details provided below. More information will be made available this month.
MOBILE TICKETING
The UAA will require mobile ticketing this fall in an effort to reduce contact between fans and staff. With this, fans will be able to access their tickets through the Florida Gators app from their mobile device, or via FloridaGators.com/myaccount.
Fans can add their tickets to their respective Apple Wallet or Google Pay account for added safety and convenience. Fans will also be able to transfer or donate their tickets easily within the app or online.
To learn more about mobile ticketing, please follow this link.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Public tailgating and gatherings will not be permitted on the UF campus this fall.
Complete details regarding game day parking are being finalized and will be released soon as a part of the UAA's ticketing model. However, no RV parking will be allowed anywhere on campus except for those who already possess a football game day RV parking pass for the 2020 season.
Overnight parking on home football weekends will be prohibited on campus at all times (pre- or post-game). Campus parking lots for those with parking passes will open three hours prior to kickoff.
INSIDE THE STADIUM
Fans will see new guidelines, signage and enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the stadium. Please note this includes all fans abiding by a strict physical distancing policy of six feet between groups. Physical distancing will also be required when entering and exiting the stadium.
Concession stands, the Gator Sportshop, the restrooms, and concourses will all have new signage to help reinforce safety measures.
Throughout the stadium, there will be an increased number of hand sanitizer stations in areas such as restrooms, gate entrances, and concession stands. Please also note that restrooms with two doors will be one way in and one way out. Restrooms will also feature updated sinks with one-touch faucets.