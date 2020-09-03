The Swamp will be at 20 percent capacity this season, with several changes to the game day activities.

Fan attendance in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which seats 88,548, has been capped at 17,000 for Florida’s home games to comply with physical distancing requirements, the University Athletic Association announced Thursday. The Gators’ home opener against South Carolina will kickoff at noon on Sept. 26.

“As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said.

In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required throughout the entire game and when fans enter and exit the stadium. Failure to comply with face coverings, which may only be removed while eating or drinking, could result in the loss of ticket privileges.

For safety purposes, the UAA will not hold the following fan experiences.

* Tailgating will not be permitted on the UF campus

* Gator Walk will not occur in 2020

* Gator Walk Village will not be set up for 2020

* No Gators Fan Fest

* No Spirit teams on the sidelines

Specific information on ticket ordering and pricing, as well as parking, will be announced next week. The UAA release notes changes to parking, ticketing, stadium entry gates, concessions and other stadium operations, with some details provided below. More information will be made available this month.