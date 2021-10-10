While the Gators hosted a slew of unofficial visitors for the Vanderbilt game, there were a pair of official visitors who spent this weekend in Gainesville as well, highlighted by Quency Wiggins.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-6, 264-pound defensive lineman, logged an unofficial visit to the Swamp in late June and currently has a top five of Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas and USC. This weekend marked his first-ever official visit.

A product of Baton Rouge, the Rivals100 prospect spoke with GT's Pat O'Donnell about his second experience in Gainesville, reconnecting with David Turner and Dan Mullen, how this visit affects UF's chances in his recruitment and much more.