GatorsTerritory - UF shifts physical distancing guidelines for outdoor events

Following the guidance of doctors and scientists at UF Health, the University of Florida is shifting social distancing guidelines at outdoor sporting events from six feet to three feet.

While spectators will still be required to wear masks or face coverings at games this change will allow for more people to attend baseball, softball, tennis, and track events this fall.

Because of social distancing baseball had been limited to just 1,300 fans in attendance for home games this season, while softball was limited to 500. The new guidelines will up that to 3,000 for baseball and 850 for softball.

The brand new Florida Ballpark has 4,000 chairback seats and can easily fit 7,000 people when general admission tickets, which include standing room seating in the outfield as well as places to sit on the grass berms that run along both sides of the field. Florida believes, that they could even get around 10,000 people in the park at a full capacity.

Florida baseball does not have a home game scheduled this week, as they head to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in their second SEC series following a sweep of Texas A&M last weekend.

Softball is away in Orlando to take on UCF on Tuesday, but will host LSU for a three-game series at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this weekend.