 GatorsTerritory - UF showing interest in a former four-star OL who is in the transfer portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 11:49:44 -0500') }} football Edit

UF showing interest in a former four-star OL who is in the transfer portal

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida has not been able to land a marquee name along the offensive line thus far in the 2021 recruiting cycle. They missed out on Micah Morris as he committed to Georgia in April, and the program...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}