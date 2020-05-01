In the video above, GatorsTerritory's Joseph Hastings caught up with UF signee Jonathan Odom, who was Florida's lone tight end in their 2020 class.

Odom discusses what he’s been doing during the coronavirus pandemic, when Florida is hoping for him to get on campus and the conversations he’s had with Gators assistant Tim Brewster.

The top-15 TE on Rivals from last cycle also shares the goals he has for his time in Gainesville, how he believes he can excel in UF’s offense and why he believes Dan Mullen can lead the program to a championship.

