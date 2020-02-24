The Gators continue to stay perfect after hitting the road and sweeping the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes inside Mark Light Field. With that series sweep, the Gators are officially the top-ranked college baseball team in the country. GatorsTerritory was able to gather the reactions of several Florida commits and signees as well. Read below to see what these future Gators had to say about the program's dominance in Coral Gables. OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

2020 Perfect Game All-American & Florida signee 3B Coby Mayo:

"I think this weekend was very big for the Gators because it gets the year off to a great start. Also, a lot of freshmen got opportunities and came through, which gives them leverage.”

2020 JUCO signee RHP Franco Aleman:

"Florida’s bullpen is super deep and talented; (it's) probably the best pen in the country. Defense was on lock and everyone in the lineup had really good at bats. "Just like every great team, they have guys that step up when needed and come through for the team in tough situations.”

2020 Florida signee SS Colby Halter:

“It was awesome to watch! When you look at the dominance we have in the state of Florida, it’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

2020 Florida signee RHP Jackson Nezuh:

“It’s a huge series to win and I think it will give Florida a confidence gain going into the rest of the season.”

2020 Florida signee RHP Blake Purnell:

“I thought it was great! The guys never gave up and they showed that we are the best team in the nation.”

2021 Florida commit C Rene Lastres:

“I thought it was a great three games for both Florida and Miami, but the Gators came out on top.”

2021 Florida commit SS Jake Fox:

“I thought the series was a great one. Florida played really well and the freshmen are playing well. It was just an exciting series to watch. Every game was a battle and they competed in every game and came out with the W.”

2023 Florida commit SS Cade Kurland: